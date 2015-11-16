FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cambodia reports outbreaks of H5N1 bird flu in northwest
#Health News
November 16, 2015 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

Cambodia reports outbreaks of H5N1 bird flu in northwest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Cambodia reported two outbreaks of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus among backyard duck flocks in the northwestern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.

The outbreaks, which killed a total of 2,280 birds, were the first reported since March 2014, the OIE said.

“After having been informed by the owners that their duck flocks were sick and were dying, the district and provincial veterinary services went there to investigate and took some samples (of sick ducks),” the Cambodian farm ministry said in a statement posted on the OIE website.

“The result of test samples were confirmed positive with H5N1,” it said.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz

