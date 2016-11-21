More than 18 million on HIV treatment, a million more than 2015: UNAIDS
LONDON, Nov 21 - More than 18 million people now have access to life-saving AIDS treatment, 1.2 million more than at the end of last year, the United Nations said on Monday.
PARIS Iran reported two outbreaks of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus at farms located in the Tehran region, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday, citing a report from the Iranian agriculture ministry.
The outbreaks killed some 5,600 birds out of a total of nearly 283,500 on the farms, the OIE said in a report posted on its website. All animals were killed or slaughtered.
"A post outbreak investigation to trace the source of infection is ongoing to detect the probable spread and circulation of this subtype," the ministry said in the report.
The H5N8 virus has never been found in humans but has infected wild birds and farms in several European countries as well as in Israel over the past weeks.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz)
(Reuters Health) - Some families gathering for Thanksgiving this week may have something to argue about besides politics: what to do when teens at the table follow a different diet than everyone else.
(Reuters Health) - - Kids who play “choking games” to achieve a euphoric high are more likely to be suicidal and face a greater risk of injury and death when they play alone, a U.S. study suggests.