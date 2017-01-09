FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq widens poultry import ban to Serbia, Finland and Britain
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
January 9, 2017 / 11:26 AM / in 9 months

Iraq widens poultry import ban to Serbia, Finland and Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq widened a ban on live and frozen poultry imports to include Serbia, Finland and Britain on Monday due to concerns over the spread of bird flu, the government said in a statement.

The country imports nearly 50 percent of its annual poultry needs, depending on national production, deputy Agriculture minister Dr. Mahdi al-Qaisi said.

Iraq announced a ban on French imports of poultry products in December 2015 and widened it in January and May last year to include two dozen countries.

In 2016 Iraq reported its first outbreak in 10 years of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of the bird flu virus.

Reporting by Saif Hameed; Editing by Alexander Smith

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.