Iraq bans French poultry products after bird flu outbreak
December 22, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

Iraq bans French poultry products after bird flu outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Mulard duck is being fed by an employee at a poultry farm in Doazit, Southwestern France, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq has banned all fresh and frozen poultry imports from France where an outbreak of avian flu has been reported, Deputy Agriculture Minister Mahdi al-Qaisi said on Tuesday.“The ban is temporary until the World Organization for Animal Health declares France free from the flu,” he told Reuters.Several cases of H5N1 bird flu have been detected in France since last month, the first known ones in the country in eight years, according to the French agriculture ministry.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed. Writing by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
