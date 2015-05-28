FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast confirms H5N1 bird flu outbreak: OIE
#Health News
May 28, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Ivory Coast confirms H5N1 bird flu outbreak: OIE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu last month among backyard birds in the central town of Bouake, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday.

The outbreak started on April 9 and was confirmed in positive laboratory test results last week, the Paris-based OIE said in a statement, citing information received from the government’s veterinary services in Ivory Coast.

The outbreak affected 98 out of 138 susceptible birds at the location and caused the death of 93, it said.

The cause of the outbreak was the introduction of new live animals and contact with wild species.

Several west African states have reported cases of bird flu in recent months during a global wave of infection that has affected more than 35 countries worldwide, according to the OIE, with the United States seeing the biggest losses to its poultry flock.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Michel Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
