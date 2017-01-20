Kazakhstan confirms H5 bird flu in wild swans: OIE

PARIS (Reuters) - Kazakhstan confirmed an outbreak of highly contagious H5 bird flu virus in wild swans by the Caspian Sea, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday, citing a report from the Kazakh agriculture ministry.

Two swans were found dead in the coastal city of Aktau in the west of the country, the report said.

Different strains of bird flu have been spreading across Europe and Asia since late last year, leading to large-scale slaughtering of poultry in certain countries and some human deaths in China.