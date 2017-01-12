FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Macau native contracts bird flu after visit to China: Xinhua
#Health News
January 12, 2017 / 5:26 PM / 7 months ago

Macau native contracts bird flu after visit to China: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Health authorities have confirmed the first case of H7N9 bird flu in a 72-year-old woman native of the Chinese territory of Macau, after she returned from a visit to the southern Chinese area of Zhongshan, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Three relatives, four ambulance workers, four hospital roommates and 32 healthcare workers have come in contact with the victim, Xinhua reported on Thursday.

They will receive five days of Tamiflu treatment and remain under observation for an additional 10 days, the report said.

In China, over 100 cases of human contamination of H7N9 - a highly pathogenic strain - have been detected, leading to 20 deaths in December, according to the National Health and Family Planning Commission.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

