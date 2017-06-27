WINDHOEK Namibia has suspended poultry imports from South Africa and Belgium with immediate effect following outbreaks of highly contagious H5N8 bird flu in the two countries, its Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) said on Tuesday.

South Africa has confirmed outbreaks on at least two farms this month and Belgium had one earlier this year.

