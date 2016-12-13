Lilly to offer insulin at discounted prices to certain patients
Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that certain patients using its insulin products via a partnership with Express Scripts Holding Co could secure a discount of up to 40 percent.
AMSTERDAM Dutch authorities ordered the destruction of 63,000 broiler hens on Tuesday after bird flu was identified at a poultry farm in the northern province of Friesland, the country's fourth outbreak so far this winter.
Bird flu has spread across Europe in recent weeks, forcing some farmers to slaughter flocks or keep them indoors, with the threat taken particularly seriously in the Netherlands, where high farm density can help the virus to propagate.
Authorities also imposed a ban on transporting all poultry materials, including eggs and straw, within a 10 km radius of the farm. Authorities did not say which of several H5 bird flu strains had struck at the farm.
The world's second-largest agricultural exporter, the Netherlands has one of the world's biggest poultry sectors. Almost a quarter of a million birds have been destroyed in the Netherlands during this year's bird flu season.
Nearby France adopted "high risk" measures against bird flu last week after an outbreak of the severe H5N8 virus.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by David Goodman)
Proteon Therapeutics Inc said on Tuesday that its experimental chronic kidney disease drug failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage study, sending its shares plunging 70 percent in premarket trading.
MUMBAI The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has again raised concerns about the quality control process at Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmceutical Industries' Halol factory, an inspection report obtained by Reuters shows.