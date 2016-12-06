FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Serbia confirms first case of H5N8 bird flu
#Health News
December 6, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 9 months ago

Serbia confirms first case of H5N8 bird flu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia reported its first case of bird flu on Tuesday, saying that six swans found dead in northern Serbia were infected with the H5N8 bird flu strain.

Cases of bird flu have been found in a number of countries across Europe in recent weeks, including in neighboring Romania.

The Serbian agriculture ministry issued a recommendation to all farmers to keep their chicken indoors, and said it would step up supervision of farms. Agriculture accounts for around 10 percent of Serbia's economic output.

Last month, neighboring Croatia said that 10 dead swans had been found infected with bird flu in the east of the country.

Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

