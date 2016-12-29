FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Slovakia reports outbreak of severe bird flu: OIE
#Health News
December 29, 2016 / 5:22 PM / 8 months ago

Slovakia reports outbreak of severe bird flu: OIE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Slovakia has confirmed an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5 bird flu virus, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday, citing a report from the country's agriculture ministry.

The disease was detected among laying hens in a backyard in the capital Bratislava. It killed 64 out of 65 birds exposed to the virus, with the remaining animal slaughtered, the report posted by the OIE said.

The report did not indicate what strain of H5 bird flu was found.

Europe has seen the H5N8 strain of bird flu spread in recent weeks, while in Asia different strains of the disease have prompted the culling of millions of poultry birds.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Adrian Croft

