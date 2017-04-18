FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
South Korea to downgrade bird flu alert status from highest level
April 18, 2017 / 5:49 AM / 4 months ago

South Korea to downgrade bird flu alert status from highest level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A South Korean health official disinfects a vehicle to prevent spread of bird flu in Pohang, South Korea, December 19, 2016. Choi Chang-ho/News1 viaFiles

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea will downgrade its bird flu alert level by one notch from the highest level starting from Wednesday as no new cases have been reported for about two weeks, the country's agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

South Korea has been grappling with its worst-ever bird flu epidemic since the first case was confirmed in November, prompting the country to cull over 37 million farm birds, or more than a fifth of its total poultry population.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural affairs said in a statement that bird flu is likely to abate, with no new cases found since April 4.

The ministry said it will keep disinfecting farms and stay vigilant until the country becomes bird flu-free.

Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

