FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Sweden raises alert level as bird flu spreads to neighboring Denmark
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 21, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 9 months ago

Sweden raises alert level as bird flu spreads to neighboring Denmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden has raised the alert level for poultry to the second highest following an outbreak of bird flu in neighboring Denmark, the Swedish board of Agriculture said on Monday.

The board raised the level to two on a scale of three, which means poultry must be kept indoors.

"We are raising the level of protection as a precaution," the board said in a statement. "Bird flu is spread mainly by wild birds and therefore the risk of getting the disease to the Swedish poultry is now considered elevated."

The H5N8 bird flu has been detected at a poultry farm in Denmark, the country's environment and food ministry said earlier on Monday. Bird flu has been found in a number of countries across Europe over the past two weeks.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.