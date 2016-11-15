FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Swiss extend bird flu precautions to entire country
November 15, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 9 months ago

Swiss extend bird flu precautions to entire country

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland will extend to the entire country precautionary measures that aim to prevent the spread of bird flu that has been killing wild birds in the region, the government said on Tuesday.

The steps that take effect from Wednesday intend to prevent contact between wild birds and domesticated flocks, the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office said after several other European countries including Germany, Austria, Hungary, Poland, the Netherlands and Croatia reported outbreaks of a severe strain of bird flu.

It said there were no indications so far that infections had spread to Swiss poultry operations.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

