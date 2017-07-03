PARIS Togo reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at a poultry farm in the southern part of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday, citing a report from the Togolese farm ministry.

The virus was detected on farm of 35,000 laying hens, located in the Maritime Region, the ministry said in the statement. It had infected 3,600 birds and killed 152 of them, it said.

