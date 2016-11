KIEV Ukraine has suspended poultry imports from Austria due to concerns over avian flu, the head of Ukraine's food quality inspectorate told Reuters on Friday.

"We have suspended imports of poultry and poultry products from Austria due to avian flu and have asked for additional information," official Volodymyr Lapa said, without giving further details.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alexander Smith)