KIEV Ukraine has restricted imports of poultry and poultry products from certain regions of Germany, Bulgaria and Hungary due to concerns about avian flu, the state consumer protection agency said on Monday.

The restrictions do not apply to products that have been treated in a way that guarantees the destruction of any pathogens, it said.

(Reporting by Alexei Kalmykov; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Potter)