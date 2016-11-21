Denmark detects first H5N8 bird flu at poultry farm
COPENHAGEN The first case of H5N8 bird flu has been detected at a poultry farm in Denmark, the country's environment and food ministry said on Monday.
KIEV Ukraine has restricted imports of poultry and poultry products from certain regions of Germany, Bulgaria and Hungary due to concerns about avian flu, the state consumer protection agency said on Monday.
The restrictions do not apply to products that have been treated in a way that guarantees the destruction of any pathogens, it said.
YANGON Myanmar is largely unprepared for an outbreak of Zika, experts say, with the health ministry slashing anti-virus measures due to lack of funds, overworked doctors skipping check-ups and pregnant women saying they are in the dark about the dangers.
GENEVA/CHICAGO The World Health Organization on Friday declared that Zika no longer constitutes an international emergency, but it stressed a need for a long-term effort to address the virus, which has been linked to birth defects and neurological complications.