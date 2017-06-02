FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Zimbabwe reports H5N8 bird flu at poultry farm: OIE
#Health News
June 2, 2017 / 2:48 PM / 3 months ago

Zimbabwe reports H5N8 bird flu at poultry farm: OIE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu at a commercial poultry farm in Mashonaland East province, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday.

The virus was detected on a farm with 2 million birds in Lanark and killed 7,845 animals. Another 75,155 birds were culled, the Paris-based OIE said, citing a report from the Zimbabwe's livestock and veterinary services.

"The affected site is close to a small dam where there are a number of different migratory waterfowl, which are tentatively suspected to be (the) source of infection," the report said.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Bate Felix

