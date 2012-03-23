FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paul Allen gives $300 million to expand brain research
March 23, 2012 / 10:40 AM / in 6 years

Paul Allen gives $300 million to expand brain research

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Microsoft Corp co-founder and Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen enjoys a laugh while out on the field before the start of his NFC playoff game against the Washington Redskins in Seattle, Washington January 14, 2006. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp co-founder Paul Allen has donated an additional $300 million to a foundation aimed at expanding research into how the brain works and how best to treat brain-related disorders.

The Allen Institute for Brain Science, based in Seattle, was established with a 2003 contribution of $100 million from the former Microsoft executive, who then donated another $100 million.

The latest contribution of $300 million will support the first four years of a 10-year plan to address critical questions about how the brain works.

Allen Jones, the institute’s chief executive officer, said the questions had to be answered if we are to understand and treat autism, Alzheimer’s disease, depression, traumatic brain injury and the myriad other brain-related diseases and disorders that affect all of us either directly or indirectly.”

