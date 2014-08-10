FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Patient in suspected Ebola case in Canada tests negative
#Health News
August 10, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Patient in suspected Ebola case in Canada tests negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - A patient being treated in a Toronto-area hospital in a suspected Ebola case has tested negative for the virus, Ontario’s health ministry said on Sunday.

The patient had recently traveled to Canada from Nigeria, where a state of emergency has been declared over the Ebola outbreak in West Africa. The patient was put in isolation after showing flu-like symptoms and fever.

“I can now confirm a recent case that underwent testing at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg was found to test negative for Ebola virus disease,” Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins said in a statement.

Reporting by Amran Abocar; Editing by Larry King

