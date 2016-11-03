Some e-cig sweeteners may make toxic fumes at cigarette levels
Sweeteners added to the liquid nicotine vaporized in e-cigarettes may release levels of certain toxins that are as high as in smoke from traditional cigarettes, a recent study suggests.
LONDON Cancer drugmakers are cutting prices to ensure their medicines are used routinely on Britain's National Health Service, following the overhaul of a cancer drug funding scheme, with Japan's Eisai the latest to win approval.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said on Thursday its draft guidance now recommended the company's breast cancer drug Halaven. The move follows an undisclosed price reduction and updated clinical trial data.
The treatment, also known as eribulin, is the first new breast cancer medicine to be recommended by NICE in nearly a decade.
NICE is reappraising all the drugs covered by the Cancer Drugs Fund and requiring that they meet tough cost-effectiveness targets.
Other products to have been approved in recent months by NICE following price discounts include Pfizer's drugs Xalkori and Bosulif, for lung cancer and leukemia, and Eli Lilly's Alimta for lung cancer.
LONDON Patients going for surgery should bathe or shower beforehand but their surgical site should not be shaved, and antibiotics should be used to prevent infections before and during surgery, but not afterwards, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.
Social media is an important source of news for many Americans, but the health stories that are most popular may also be the least accurate, suggests a study of Facebook posts about Zika virus.