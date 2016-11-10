FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Novartis, Pfizer cut prices to win UK approval for cancer drugs
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
November 10, 2016 / 12:05 AM / 10 months ago

Novartis, Pfizer cut prices to win UK approval for cancer drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Novartis and Pfizer have won approval for two cancer drugs to be used routinely on Britain's National Health Service after offering bigger price discounts.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said on Thursday its draft guidance now recommended Novartis' Afinitor for certain breast cancer patients and Pfizer's Xalkori in lung cancer following the undisclosed "larger" discounts.

The move comes as NICE reappraises all drugs covered by the Cancer Drugs Fund, which was overhauled earlier this year.

Japan's Eisai last week won a similar green light for its breast cancer drug Halaven after cutting the price for Britain's state health service.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.