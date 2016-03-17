Helping parents apply for insurance may get more kids covered

A reporter reads a summary of the performance and usage over the first two days of open enrollment of the Massachusetts Health Connector website, the state's health insurance website under the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, during a briefing for reporters in Boston, Massachusetts November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters Health) - Mentoring parents to help them navigate the byzantine world of U.S. government-sponsored health insurance may help extend coverage to more children who qualify for benefits, a small study suggests.

Roughly four million uninsured kids are eligible for free or low-cost coverage through two U.S. health programs: Medicaid for the poor and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Often, they’re uninsured because parents don’t know they qualify for help or how to apply.

When researchers randomly paired some parents with peer mentors to help with applications, however, far more kids got covered than when parents were left to grapple with enrollment on their own. Once they got benefits, the parents with peer mentors also had fewer problems getting care for their kids.

“The parent mentor intervention is interactive, provides social support, connects parents of uninsured children with other parents who successfully insured their own children and come from the same neighborhoods and similar racial/ethnic backgrounds, and includes parent mentor training on providing assistance with pediatric care,” said lead study author Glenn Flores, a health policy specialist at Medica Research Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Absent this help, parents got information on Medicaid and CHIP from advertising on radio, television, the Internet and public transit as well as outreach at community centers and daycare facilities.

“It appears that traditional Medicaid/CHIP outreach and enrollment are less effective because they employ largely passive mechanisms,” Flores added by email.

In a small experiment pitting peer mentors against traditional outreach methods, Flores and colleagues followed 237 parents for one year to see how many got their children enrolled in Medicaid or CHIP. Roughly half of the parents got mentors.

By the end of the study, 95 percent of mentored parents got coverage for their kids, compared with 68 percent of the parents who didn’t receive this assistance, researchers report in the journal Pediatrics.

Half of the parents with mentors got their kids coverage within about two months, compared with more than four months without mentoring.

Just 15 percent of children in mentored households lacked primary care providers, compared with 39 percent of the other kids.

For specialist care, just 11 percent of kids in the mentor group had trouble seeing doctors, compared with 46 percent of the other children.

Parents also reported more satisfaction with coverage and were more likely to renew benefits when they had mentors to guide them along the way.

Two years after mentoring stopped, all of the kids enrolled with this help were still insured, compared with 76 percent of children whose parents navigated the system on their own.

For each child covered, mentors cost about $53 a month. But researchers calculated that mentors saved roughly $6,045 a year in avoided costs from hospitalizations, intensive care, emergency department visits and lost wages for parents who missed work to tend to their kids.

The experiment was conducted in urban populations of Hispanic and black people in Texas, and the findings might not be the same elsewhere, the authors note. It’s also possible that the contact researchers had with parents not receiving mentors inflated enrollment in this group which otherwise might have been even less likely to get benefits outside of the study.

Another limitation of the study is its reliance on parents to report what care children received. Because this wasn’t verified by medical records, it’s possible faulty recollections could have influenced the results.

Still, the results suggest mentors may be one way insure more kids, said Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, a researcher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore who wasn’t involved in the study.

“Signing up for insurance requires trust, and this paper shows that parent mentors can connect to others to help them understand the value of insurance and enroll,” Sharfstein said by email.

Mentors also worked because they were just a call or text away anytime questions cropped up, noted Dr. Michael Weitzman, a pediatrics researcher at New York University School of Medicine who wasn’t involved in the study.

“It’s like having a friend who’s just really good at insurance stuff and wants to help,” Weitzman said by email.

