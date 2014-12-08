Court rules Hospira can launch generic Cubicin in 2016

(Reuters) - Hospira Inc can launch a generic version of Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc ’s leading drug Cubicin as soon as 2016, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Sleet in Delaware ruled Monday that four of Cubist’s patents on Cubicin, an antibiotic injection used in hospitals to treat bacterial skin infections, were invalid.

Those patents would have given Cubist the exclusive right to sell Cubicin through November 2020. Sleet upheld one patent that expires in June 2016.