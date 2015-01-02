FDA allows testing of Aethlon's device in Ebola patients

(Reuters) - Aethlon Medical Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved testing of the company’s experimental device in Ebola patients.

Patients will be administered for six to eight hours daily with the company’s device, Hemopurifier, until the Ebola viral load drops below 1000 copies/ml, Aethlon said on Friday.

Aethlon’s Hemopurifier selectively filters viruses and toxins from blood.

The approved protocol allows for a study to be conducted in up to 20 subjects in the United States, the company said.