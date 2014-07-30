FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Peace Corps says two volunteers exposed to Ebola, isolated
#U.S.
July 30, 2014 / 10:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Peace Corps says two volunteers exposed to Ebola, isolated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. Peace Corps volunteers have been isolated and under observation after being exposed to a person who later died of the deadly Ebola virus, a Peace Corps spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“Two Peace Corps volunteers have had contact with an individual who later died of the Ebola virus,” the spokeswoman said. “These volunteers are not symptomatic and are currently isolated and under observation.”

The spokeswoman said the volunteers will return to the United States after they are cleared to travel. Earlier, the Peace Corps said it was pulling volunteers out of Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone due to the increased spread of the virus.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler

