Arca's potential Ebola drug gets 'orphan drug status'

(Reuters) - Arca Biopharma Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted its experimental drug orphan drug status as a potential treatment for viral hemorrhagic fever after exposure to the Ebola virus.

The Westminster, Colorado-based company, whose stock rose about 11 percent on Wednesday, joins a list of drugmakers looking for ways to fight the largest Ebola outbreak on record, which has killed at least 6,300 so far.

Securing this designation accords the developer with several incentives, including fee waivers and seven years of market exclusivity.

Arca’s drug, rNAPc2, is a selective inhibitor of tissue factor (TF) - the protein responsible for initiating the primary coagulation mechanism in humans.

The drug, which was originally being developed as a cardiovascular therapy for thrombosis among other indications, has shown effectiveness against the Ebola and Marburg virus in animal models.

The company said on Wednesday it was exploring options for the development of rNAPc2 including seeking development partners, out-licensing the compound and government funding.