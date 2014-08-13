FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Guinea-Bissau says closes border with Guinea over Ebola fears
Sections
Featured
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
August 13, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Guinea-Bissau says closes border with Guinea over Ebola fears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BISSAU (Reuters) - Guinea-Bissau has decided to close its frontier with eastern neighbor Guinea in a bid to prevent the entry of the deadly Ebola virus, Prime Minister Domingos Simoes Pereira said.

The disease has killed more than 1,000 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in the world’s worst outbreak of Ebola, and the World Health Organization has called it an international emergency. Three people have also died in Nigeria.

“Guinea-Bissau has decided to close its border with Guinea-Conakry from Aug. 12 given the threat of the Ebola virus,” Pereira told a news conference late on Tuesday.

The order will likely mean the closure of official road border points, but it will be difficult to police the long and porous frontier in rural areas away from formal highways.

Governments have taken a range of measures to prevent the spread of Ebola across international borders.

Ivory Coast on Monday banned air travelers from the three worst-hit countries, while Ghana on Tuesday postponed the start of the academic year for at least two weeks at universities and colleges to allow screening measures to be put in place.

Reporting by Alfred Dabo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.