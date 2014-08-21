FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Public safe as two Americans treated for Ebola released from hospital: doctor
#Health News
August 21, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Public safe as two Americans treated for Ebola released from hospital: doctor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dr. Kent Brantly (R) speaks with colleagues at the case management center on the campus of ELWA Hospital in Monrovia, Liberia in this undated handout photograph courtesy of Samaritan's Purse. REUTERS/Samaritan's Purse/Handout via Reuters

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Two American aid workers discharged from an Atlanta hospital after being treated for Ebola pose no health risk to the public, an Emory University Hospital doctor said on Thursday.

Dr. Kent Brantly and missionary Nancy Writebol, who both contracted the deadly virus in Liberia, have tested clear of the virus and are likely to make a complete recovery, said Dr. Bruce Ribner, medical director of Emory’s Infectious Disease Unit.

“I am forever thankful to God for sparing my life,” Brantly said during a news conference.

Reporting by Rich McKay; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
