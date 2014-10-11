FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil says man under observation for Ebola tests negative
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 11, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil says man under observation for Ebola tests negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s health ministry said on Saturday a man under observation for a possible case of Ebola has tested negative for the disease.

The 47-year-old man arrived in Brazil on Sept. 19 from Guinea, one of three African countries at the heart of an epidemic that has killed more than 4,000 people since March.

He went to an emergency room in the southern state of Parana on Thursday complaining of a fever, sore throat and a cough. Although he had only a slightly elevated temperature, the patient was kept in total isolation and transferred to a healthcare facility in Rio de Janeiro early on Friday.

The health ministry said the man remains in quarantine and will only receive a clean bill of health following a second exam scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.