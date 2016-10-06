Scottish Ebola nurse back in hospital, condition stable

Pauline Cafferkey a nurse who volunteered to treat Ebola patients in West Africa, then survived the disease herself, leaves a hearing after being cleared of misconduct charges in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain September 14 2016.

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - British nurse Pauline Cafferkey, who contracted Ebola in 2014 while caring for patients in Sierra Leone, has been readmitted to hospital in Scotland for monitoring and is in stable condition, Glasgow's health service said on Thursday.

"Ms Cafferkey was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital under routine monitoring by the Infectious Diseases Team," NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said in a statement. "She is undergoing further investigations and her condition remains stable."

Cafferkey, 40, was infected during an outbreak of the highly contagious disease that killed more than 11,300 people in three West African countries.

On her return to Britain in 2014, she was treated at a special isolation unit in London but has continued to suffer from ill health linked to the consequences of her Ebola infection.

Last month, she was cleared of allegations that she had put the public at risk by hiding the fact she had a raised temperature when she first returned from Sierra Leone.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon ‏tweeted: "Sending my very best wishes to Pauline Cafferkey. She has already suffered way too much - and all for trying to help others. Thoughts with her."