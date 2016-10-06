Scottish nurse tests negative for Ebola after readmission to hospital

Pauline Cafferkey (L) a nurse who volunteered to treat Ebola patients in West Africa, then survived the disease herself, leaves a hearing after being cleared of misconduct charges in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain September 14 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - British nurse Pauline Cafferkey, who contracted Ebola in 2014 while caring for patients in Sierra Leone, has tested negative for the virus after she was readmitted to hospital in Scotland, Glasgow’s health service said on Thursday.

“We are pleased to report that tests for the Ebola virus are negative. She remains in a stable condition in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. We want to repeat our previous reassurance that there is no risk to the public,” NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said in a statement.

Cafferkey, 40, was infected during an outbreak of the highly contagious disease that killed more than 11,300 people in three West African countries.

On her return to Britain in 2014, she was treated at a special isolation unit in London but has continued to suffer from ill health linked to the consequences of her Ebola infection.

She was admitted to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for routine monitoring.

Last month, she was cleared of allegations that she had put the public at risk by hiding the fact she had a raised temperature when she first returned from Sierra Leone.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon ‏tweeted: “Sending my very best wishes to Pauline Cafferkey. She has already suffered way too much - and all for trying to help others. Thoughts with her.”