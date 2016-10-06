Scottish nurse tests negative for Ebola after being readmitted

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - British nurse Pauline Cafferkey, who contracted Ebola in 2014 while caring for patients in Sierra Leone, has tested negative for the virus after she was readmitted to hospital in Scotland, Glasgow's health service said on Thursday.

"We are pleased to report that tests for the Ebola virus are negative. She remains in a stable condition in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. We want to repeat our previous reassurance that there is no risk to the public," NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said in a statement.