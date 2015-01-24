British nurse makes full recovery from Ebola

LONDON (Reuters) - A British nurse who had been critically ill with Ebola after working in Sierra Leone has been discharged from a London hospital after making a full recovery.

Pauline Cafferkey was admitted to the Royal Free Hospital in north London on Dec. 30 after falling ill on her return from Sierra Leone, where she had been working for the charity Save the Children at a treatment center outside the capital, Freetown.

Cafferkey was the first person to have been diagnosed with Ebola on British soil.

“I am just happy to be alive,” she said in a statement released via the hospital. “I still don’t feel 100 percent, I feel quite weak, but I‘m looking forward to going home. I want to say a big thank you to the staff who treated me - they were amazing.”

The Royal Free, Britain’s main center for Ebola cases, also successfully treated British aid worker William Pooley who contracted the virus in West Africa.