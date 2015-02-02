FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second British health worker tested for Ebola in London
February 2, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 3 years ago

Second British health worker tested for Ebola in London

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A second British military healthcare worker has been flown back to England from Sierra Leone following the likely exposure to the Ebola virus, a government agency said on Monday.

Public Health England said the worker had likely been exposed to the virus from a needle injury while treating a patient with Ebola. The worker has not been diagnosed with the virus and does not have any symptoms.

Another healthcare worker was flown back on Saturday following a similar injury and both are being tested at the Royal Free hospital in London.

“Although we have had two similar incidents within a short space of time both appear to be unrelated,” minister for the Armed Forces Mark Francois said in a statement.

“Our personnel receive the highest standard of training and briefing prior to deployment, including on the use of the specialized Personal Protective Equipment”.

Two other Britons have already been successfully treated at the Royal Free hospital for the virus and have been released.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

