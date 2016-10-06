FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

British nurse who contracted Ebola in 2014 taken back to hospital: PA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish nurse Pauline Cafferkey, who contracted Ebola in 2014 while caring for patients in Sierra Leone, was taken back to hospital on Thursday with a police escort, the Press Association (PA) reported.

Cafferkey, 40, who was infected during an outbreak of the highly contagious disease that killed more than 11,300 people in three West African countries, was taken to a hospital in Glasgow, PA said citing sources.

On her return to Britain in 2014, the nurse was treated at a special isolation unit in a London, but has continued to suffer from ill health linked to the consequences of her Ebola infection and has required further hospital treatment on two previous occasions.

Last month, she was cleared of allegations she had put the public at risk by hiding the fact she had a raised temperature when she first returned to Britain from Sierra Leone.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

