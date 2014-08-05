FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British Airways suspends Liberia and Sierra Leone flights over health concerns
#Health News
August 5, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

British Airways suspends Liberia and Sierra Leone flights over health concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways has suspended flights to and from Liberia and Sierra Leone until the end of the month due to public health concerns, the airline owned by International Airlines Group said on Tuesday.

More than 800 people have died in an outbreak of Ebola in West Africa which began in February in the forests of Guinea. The epicenter has since shifted to neighboring Liberia and Sierra Leone.

“We have temporarily suspended our flights to and from Liberia and Sierra Leone until 31 August 2014 due to the deteriorating public health situation in both countries,” BA said in a statement.

“The safety of our customers, crew and ground teams is always our top priority and we will keep the route under constant review in the coming weeks,” it added.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
