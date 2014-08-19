FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameroon says closes borders with Nigeria in bid to halt Ebola
#World News
August 19, 2014 / 3:14 PM / 3 years ago

Cameroon says closes borders with Nigeria in bid to halt Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YAOUNDE (Reuters) - Cameroon has closed all its borders with Nigeria in a bid to halt the spread of the Ebola virus, state radio said on Tuesday.

The virus has killed more than 1,200 people in four West African countries, four of whom have died in Nigeria.

“The government has taken the decision to protect its population because it is much better to prevent than cure the Ebola virus,” Minister of Communications and government spokesman Issa Tchiroma Bakary told Reuters.

Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Ralph Boulton

