Canada to ship experimental Ebola vaccine to WHO
#Health News
October 18, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

Canada to ship experimental Ebola vaccine to WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Canadian government will ship 800 vials of its experimental Ebola vaccine to the World Health Organization in Geneva beginning on Monday, the Public Health Agency of Canada said on Saturday.

The WHO, in consultation with health authorities in the countries most affected by the outbreak of the disease, will decide on how the vaccine will be distributed and used, the agency said in a statement.

The vaccine is undergoing clinical trials at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in the United States, it said.

Reporting By Frank McGurty; editing by David Clarke

