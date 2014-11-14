FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada begins domestic trial of experimental Ebola vaccine
#Health News
November 14, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

Canada begins domestic trial of experimental Ebola vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada has launched a clinical trial of an experimental Ebola vaccine developed at its national microbiology laboratory and expects to have the results in early 2015, the government said on Friday.

The experimental vaccine, known as VSV-EBOV, was developed over several years at the laboratory in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and has shown promising results in animal research.

The trial will use a small group of volunteers in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and will complement other tests of the vaccine.

The vaccine is also being tested at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and National Institutes of Health, both in Maryland.

Canada has licensed the vaccine to a unit of Newlink Genetics Corp.

No cases of Ebola have been reported in Canada.

Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson. Editing by Andre Grenon

