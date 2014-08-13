FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Experimental Ebola drugs arrive in Liberia to treat two doctors
#Health News
August 13, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

Experimental Ebola drugs arrive in Liberia to treat two doctors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONROVIA (Reuters) - A consignment of experimental Ebola drugs arrived by plane in Liberia on Wednesday to treat two doctors suffering from the virus, which has killed more than 1,000 people across four West African countries.

The drug, ZMapp, arrived in white boxes on a commercial flight, a Reuters witness said. It will be taken to the John F. Kennedy Memorial hospital in the capital and administered to doctors Zukunis Ireland and Abraham Borbor, government officials said.

Reporting by Clair MacDougall; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn

