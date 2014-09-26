FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European agency collects data on experimental Ebola treatments
September 26, 2014

European agency collects data on experimental Ebola treatments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency said on Friday it had started collecting data from pharmaceutical companies trialing experimental medicines to treat Ebola in a bid to speed up the process to find an approved cure for the virus.

“I have therefore asked the EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, CHMP, to scrutinize all the available information about experimental treatments and compile everything we know to date about their efficacy, safety and quality,” EMA Executive Director Professor Guido Rasi said in a statement.

The agency said the Ebola outbreak in West Africa is the largest and most complex to date with over 5,300 reported cases and more than 2,600 deaths.

Companies invited to submit data to the agency include U.S.-based Biocryst, Canada’s Tekmira and France’s Fab‘entech.

