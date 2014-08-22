FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian who died in UAE tests negative for Ebola
#Health News
August 22, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

Nigerian who died in UAE tests negative for Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man has his temperature taken using an infrared digital laser thermometer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Nigerian woman with cancer who died in the Emirati capital this week has tested negative for Ebola, the Health Authority of Abu Dhabi said.

The 35-year-old woman with advanced cancer had been traveling via Abu Dhabi airport when her health deteriorated. When medics tried to resuscitate her, the patient had shown signs that may have been consistent with the Ebola virus.

“Some of her signs during resuscitation, although explainable by her medical condition, could also have been caused by Ebola virus, and hence this diagnosis needed to be excluded,” the authority said in a statement according to the state WAM news agency on Thursday.

At the time, the patient’s husband and the five medics who tried to resuscitate her were put in isolation. The Health Authority said none of them had shown any symptoms.

“Given the negative result, all these are individuals are scheduled to be released from isolation today (Thursday),” the statement added.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
