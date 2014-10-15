FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE isolates passenger from Liberia for Ebola checks
#Health News
October 15, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

UAE isolates passenger from Liberia for Ebola checks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Volunteers for Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders, receive training on how to handle personal protective equipment during courses in Brussels October 15, 2014, which is aimed to help deal with the Ebola disease in West Africa. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

DUBAI (Reuters) - The UAE Health Ministry on Wednesday isolated a passenger on a plane that arrived at Dubai airport from Liberia via Morocco and was running tests on him to check for symptoms of Ebola, the state WAM news agency said.

WAM cited the health ministry’s statement as saying the passenger was suffering from diarrhea but added “all the indications until now exclude that the passenger has Ebola symptoms especially since he does not suffer from high body temperature”.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

