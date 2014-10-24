EU leaders agree to raise Ebola aid budget to 1 billion euros

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Friday to roughly double their financial support for efforts to fight the deadly Ebola epidemic in Africa to 1 billion euros, the chairman of their Brussels summit, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, said.

“EU will increase financial help to 1 billion euros to fight Ebola in West Africa,” he said in a Twitter message. Total contributions from the 28 nations had been running at about 500 million euros ($630 million) and there had been criticism that the wealthy Europeans were not doing more.

(1 US dollar = 0.7908 euro)