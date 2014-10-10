FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU calls extraordinary meeting of health ministers over Ebola
October 10, 2014

EU calls extraordinary meeting of health ministers over Ebola

ROME (Reuters) - European Union health ministers will convene in an extraordinary meeting next week in Brussels to discuss increasing precautions against the deadly Ebola outbreak in West Africa, Italy’s health ministry said on Friday.

The meeting will take place on Oct. 16, and bolstering airport procedures to better screen passengers arriving from countries affected by the disease will be discussed, said a statement from Italy, which holds the rotating EU presidency.

“The goal is to further increase the ability to respond to the ongoing epidemic and further reduce the risk of contagion in Europe,” the statement said.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

