FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU offers benefits of 'orphan' disease status to Ebola drugs
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 20, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

EU offers benefits of 'orphan' disease status to Ebola drugs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe’s medicines regulator said on Monday it was ready to offer Ebola treatments and vaccines the benefits of “orphan” drug status -- including extended market exclusivity -- in a bid to encourage their development.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said orphan status could be granted for experimental drugs intended for life-threatening conditions affecting no more than five in 10,000 people in the European Union, as is the case for Ebola.

Securing the designation is financially attractive, since companies get free scientific advice, fee waivers and 10 years of market exclusivity once a new medicine is authorized.

“Applications for orphan designation of Ebola medicines will be treated as a priority and EMA has committed to fast-tracking their evaluation,” the London-based agency said in a statement.

Health authorities around the world are working on ways to accelerate development of drugs and vaccines in the face of the world’s worst Ebola outbreak in West Africa. Several products are now in early-stage testing but none are yet proven to work.

Drug developers include biotech firms Tekmira Pharmaceuticals TKM.TO, Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT.O) and Mapp BioPharmaceutical, while companies working on vaccines include GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and NewLink Genetics (NLNK.O).

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.