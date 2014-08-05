FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flight carrying second U.S. aid worker with Ebola leaves Liberia
August 5, 2014 / 1:24 AM / 3 years ago

Flight carrying second U.S. aid worker with Ebola leaves Liberia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONROVIA (Reuters) - A medical aircraft carrying the second of two American aid workers infected with the deadly Ebola virus took off from Liberia en route for the United States on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said.

Nancy Writebol, 59, contracted the incurable disease while working as a missionary in the West African country during the worst ever outbreak of Ebola. The first American patient, Dr. Kent Brantly, was flown back to the United States for treatment in the medical aircraft on Saturday.

Reporting by Clair MacDougall; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

