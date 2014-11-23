FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. worker leaves French hospital after Ebola recovery
November 23, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. worker leaves French hospital after Ebola recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A U.N. health worker was discharged from a French hospital on Sunday and left the country after recovering from Ebola, the French Health Ministry said in a statement.

The U.N. worker, whose name and nationality have not been disclosed, had been flown to France from Sierra Leone and was in isolation at the Begin military hospital in the eastern Paris suburb of Saint-Mandé.

The death toll in the Ebola epidemic has risen to 5,459 out of 15,351 cases identified in eight countries by the end of Nov. 18, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alison Williams

