Berlin hospital says woman taken ill doesn't seem to have Ebola
#World News
August 19, 2014 / 12:44 PM / 3 years ago

Berlin hospital says woman taken ill doesn't seem to have Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A Berlin hospital treating a woman taken ill in a job center on Wednesday and initially treated as a suspected Ebola case said she did not appear to have the deadly virus and had not been in the epidemic area in West Africa.

Emergency services in the German capital briefly cordoned off a job center and took a woman with symptoms including high fever to the Charite hospital for treatment.

A spokeswoman for the hospital later said that the woman - whose name was not released - was more likely to be suffering from a stomach infection, though Ebola could not be ruled out formally until the results of a blood test were examined.

“At this time the experts at the Charite do not regard this to be Ebola,” said the hospital spokeswoman in a statement. “The patient has not been staying in an affected region.”

Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
